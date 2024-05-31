MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India’s Nishant Dev qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian boxer Nishant Dev qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Friday.

Published : May 31, 2024 15:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nishant Dev qualified for Paris 2024 Olympics. 
Nishant Dev qualified for Paris 2024 Olympics.  | Photo Credit: X | BFI
infoIcon

Nishant Dev qualified for Paris 2024 Olympics.  | Photo Credit: X | BFI

Indian boxer Nishant Dev qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after defeating Moldova’s Vasile Cebotari in an unanimous 5-0 decision in the men’s 71kg category quarterfinal at the World Boxing Qualifiers on Friday.

He will now become the fourth Indian pugilist to qualify for the Paris Olympics after Nikhat Zareen (women’s 50kg), Preeti (54kg) and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirmed their berths by winning bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Games.

He is currently the only Indian male boxer to make it through to the Summer Games.

READ | Who is Nishant Dev, the fourth Indian boxer to qualify for Paris Olympics?

Dev, who has been dominant all tournament, was off to a flyer, landing sharp, accurate punches. The Indian was more composed and used his punches judiciously.

In the second round, Cebotari landed a couple of blows and Dev looked a bit out of breath but the Indian continued to hit accurate shots.

In the last three minutes, both boxers looked spent but Dev continued to land punches at will. Cebotari earned a point deduction for his punch to Dev when the Indian was down on the canvas.

Four Indian boxers will be in action in the evening session on Friday with all of them – Arundhati Choudhary (66kg), Amit Panghal (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Sanjeet (92kg) – just two wins away from a Paris Olympic spot.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Nishant Dev /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Boxing

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s Nishant Dev qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, May 31: Rathika Seelan bows out in quarters of Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. With Lunin ill, Courtois could be set to start Champions League final for Real Madrid
    Reuters
  4. Mitch Marsh will not bowl in T20 World Cup opener against Oman: Coach McDonald
    PTI
  5. Abhimanyu Mishra, Pranav Anand, Divya Deshmukh among top players at FIDE World Junior Chess C’ship
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Who is Nishant Dev, the first Indian male boxer to qualify for Paris Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India’s Nishant Dev qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing Federation of India agrees to join World Boxing
    PTI
  4. Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers: Ankushita Boro goes down in quarterfinals
    PTI
  5. Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers: Siwach, Sanjeet, Amit, Jasmine advance to pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s Nishant Dev qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, May 31: Rathika Seelan bows out in quarters of Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. With Lunin ill, Courtois could be set to start Champions League final for Real Madrid
    Reuters
  4. Mitch Marsh will not bowl in T20 World Cup opener against Oman: Coach McDonald
    PTI
  5. Abhimanyu Mishra, Pranav Anand, Divya Deshmukh among top players at FIDE World Junior Chess C’ship
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment