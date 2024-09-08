MagazineBuy Print

Asian Boxing Championships: India’s Deepali Thapa becomes first Asian Schoolgirl Champion

Competing in the 33kg category, Thapa defeated Kazakhstan’s Anelya Ordabek in the semifinals and went on to dominate Ukraine’s Liudmyla Vasylchenko in the final to claim the title.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 23:31 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Representative Photo: Deepali Thapa becomes first Asian Schoolgirl Champion
Representative Photo: Deepali Thapa becomes first Asian Schoolgirl Champion | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Deepali Thapa becomes first Asian Schoolgirl Champion | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Young boxer Deepali Thapa became the first ever schoolgirl champion as India bagged seven female titles at the Asian Championships in Al Ain, UAE on Sunday.

Competing in the 33kg category, Thapa defeated Kazakhstan’s Anelya Ordabek in the semifinals and went on to dominate Ukraine’s Liudmyla Vasylchenko in the final, showcasing superior technique and control to claim the title.

India’s impressive performance continued with Bhoomi, who triumphed in the 35kg weight class, defeating Kazakhstan’s Assel Jalimbekova.

Nischal Sharma added to India’s tally in the 37kg category with a strategic win over Ukraine’s Maria Matsiura. Sharma’s control in the final round secured the nation’s third title.

Rakhi delivered India’s fourth victory in the 43kg class, outboxing Ukraine’s Veronika Holub with a strong finish.

Although India’s Laxmi Manjunath Lamani fought fiercely in the 40kg final, she lost to Ukraine’s Oleksandra Cherevata, who used her height advantage effectively.

In total, India claimed an impressive seven titles, cementing their dominance in the championships.

Other notable performances included Kazakhstan’s Assel Jalimbekova and Ukraine’s Maria Rafalska, who showcased their skill and determination across various weight classes.

ALSO READ | Imane Khelif’s Olympic gold inspires Algerian girls to take up boxing

The event featured participants from 26 nations including Afghanistan, Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh, making it a landmark moment for Asian women’s boxing.

Related Topics

Asian Boxing Championships

