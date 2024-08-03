MagazineBuy Print

“This defeat is the hardest I’ve ever faced,” says Nikhat Zareen after Paris Olympics 2024 exit

“After countless hours of training, sacrifices, and unwavering determination, this moment slipped through my fingers,” Nikhat posted on the social networking site ‘X’ on Saturday.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 22:36 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Zareen Nikhat of Team India makes her way to the ring before her Women’s 50kg preliminary round match against Yu Wu of Team China on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at North Paris Arena on August 01, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Two-times women’s world boxing champion, Nikhat Zareen said the Olympic dream she had cherished didn’t unfold as she had hoped.

“This defeat is the hardest I’ve ever faced; it cuts deep and is almost unbearable. My heart is heavy, but it remains unbroken. I accept it with grace and will do my best to find a way forward in my life,” said the 28-year-old boxer who was born in Nizamabad and learnt the basics there before grabbing national and international attention.

“Winning an Olympic medal was my greatest dream, and I fought with everything I had to get here. The Paris 2024 journey was filled with challenges—battling through a year of injury, struggling to reclaim my spot, fighting for the opportunity to compete, and overcoming countless obstacles, all for the chance to represent our country on this global stage,” she explained.

“I’m deeply grateful for the chance to pursue my dream, but destiny had other plans. Not achieving it here in Paris is devastating. I wish I could turn back time and put in even more effort for a different outcome, but that remains a wish,” she added.

“I promise this isn’t the end. I’ll return home to recover and clear my mind. This dream is still alive, and I will continue to chase it with renewed passion. This is not goodbye but a promise to return, to fight harder, and to make you all proud. Thank you for standing by me. The journey continues,” Nikhat signed off.

