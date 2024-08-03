MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: USA reaches semifinals after 1-0 win over Japan in extra-time

Emma Hayes’s side will next face the winner of the quarterfinal between defending champions Canada and Germany in Marseille later on Saturday.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 21:30 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Trinity Rodman #5 of Team United States celebrates victory after the Women’s Quarterfinal match between the United States and Japan during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 03, 2024, in Paris, France.
Trinity Rodman #5 of Team United States celebrates victory after the Women’s Quarterfinal match between the United States and Japan during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 03, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Trinity Rodman #5 of Team United States celebrates victory after the Women’s Quarterfinal match between the United States and Japan during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 03, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Four-time gold medallists United States reached the semifinals of the Olympic women’s football with a 1-0 win over Japan courtesy of a Trinity Rodman strike in extra time in Paris on Saturday.

A huge crowd at the Parc des Princes, with former Ballon d’Or winner Megan Rapinoe and rapper Snoop Dogg among those in the stands, witnessed a hard-fought contest in a long-established women’s football rivalry.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 - France coach Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl

Emma Hayes’s side will next face the winner of the quarterfinal between defending champions Canada and Germany in Marseille later on Saturday.

The U.S. had to wait until the final seconds of the first half in extra time to break the deadlock, with Rodman’s incredible finish opening the scoring as her strike sailed into the top far corner off a long ball from Emily Fox.

The U.S. had dominated possession from the early stages of the match but struggled to find its way through a solid Asian backline, and neither of their three shots on goal in regular time found the net.

Japan looked more dangerous after halftime and pushed for the opener but recorded only one attempt on target and crashed out in the last eight again, as they did at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

USWNT /

Japan /

Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: USA reaches semifinals after 1-0 win over Japan in extra-time
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Familiar foes in new venue; India and Great Britan face off in quarterfinals
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany wins dressage team gold ahead of Denmark and Britain
    Reuters
  4. Athletics, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Noah Lyles finishes second in 100m heats; Armand Duplantis qualifies for high jump final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Chen, Jia win gold in all-Chinese women’s doubles badminton final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: USA reaches semifinals after 1-0 win over Japan in extra-time
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Familiar foes in new venue; India and Great Britan face off in quarterfinals
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Chen, Jia win gold in all-Chinese women’s doubles badminton final
    Reuters
  4. Manu Bhaker leaves Paris 2024 with ‘mark of a champion’ after 25m pistol heartbreak
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Gymnast Carlos Yulo becomes only second athlete from Philippines to win gold medal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: USA reaches semifinals after 1-0 win over Japan in extra-time
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Familiar foes in new venue; India and Great Britan face off in quarterfinals
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany wins dressage team gold ahead of Denmark and Britain
    Reuters
  4. Athletics, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Noah Lyles finishes second in 100m heats; Armand Duplantis qualifies for high jump final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Chen, Jia win gold in all-Chinese women’s doubles badminton final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment