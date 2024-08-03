Paris Olympics 2024: USA reaches semifinals after 1-0 win over Japan in extra-time

Four-time gold medallists United States reached the semifinals of the Olympic women’s football with a 1-0 win over Japan courtesy of a Trinity Rodman strike in extra time in Paris on Saturday.

A huge crowd at the Parc des Princes, with former Ballon d’Or winner Megan Rapinoe and rapper Snoop Dogg among those in the stands, witnessed a hard-fought contest in a long-established women’s football rivalry.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 - France coach Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl

Emma Hayes’s side will next face the winner of the quarterfinal between defending champions Canada and Germany in Marseille later on Saturday.

The U.S. had to wait until the final seconds of the first half in extra time to break the deadlock, with Rodman’s incredible finish opening the scoring as her strike sailed into the top far corner off a long ball from Emily Fox.

The U.S. had dominated possession from the early stages of the match but struggled to find its way through a solid Asian backline, and neither of their three shots on goal in regular time found the net.

Japan looked more dangerous after halftime and pushed for the opener but recorded only one attempt on target and crashed out in the last eight again, as they did at the Tokyo Games in 2021.