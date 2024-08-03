MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: France coach Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl

France plays Egypt on Monday for a place in the final in a bid to win its first Olympic football gold medal in 40 years.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 18:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Argentina players and France players clash after the Men’s Quarterfinal match at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on August 02, 2024, in Bordeaux, France.
Argentina players and France players clash after the Men’s Quarterfinal match at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on August 02, 2024, in Bordeaux, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Argentina players and France players clash after the Men’s Quarterfinal match at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on August 02, 2024, in Bordeaux, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

France coach Thierry Henry called the behaviour of some of his players unacceptable after their 1-0 Olympic quarterfinal victory over Argentina in Bordeaux ended in a brawl and a red card for midfielder Enzo Millot.

Host France knocked out Argentina on Friday to avenge the country’s defeat in the last World Cup final in a bitter rivalry recently fuelled by a video of Argentine players directing chants labelled as racist at French players.

But the triumph, courtesy of a fifth-minute goal by Jean-Philippe Mateta, was tarnished moments after the final whistle when French celebrations in front of Argentine players led to a brief brawl in which Millot was shown a red card.

ALSO READ: Dortmund signs Brazil defender Couto on loan from Man City

“I do not agree with what happened at the end,” Henry told Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports. “One of my players got a red card, and I don’t accept that it shouldn’t happen. I went to shake (Argentine coach Javier) Mascherano’s hand, and when I turned around, it had happened.”

Aside from the trouble, Henry praised his Argentine counterpart Mascherano after a tight match in which the South Americans pushed for an equaliser but were ultimately held by the French backline.

“We tried to play between the lines, but it was very tough,” the former France international said.

“Argentina had possession, and we played on the counter-attack. The goal came quickly, I don’t want to say that scared us, but we had to wait more. That’s not so easy.”

France plays Egypt on Monday for a place in the final in a bid to win its first Olympic football gold medal in 40 years.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Football /

Argentina /

France

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: France coach Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl
    Reuters
  2. SL vs IND 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 8: Deepika Kumari loses in archery quarterfinals; Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 3: Manu Bhaker 4th in women’s 25m pistol, misses out on medal by a whisker
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archery, Paris Olympics 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Deepika loses to South Korea’s Nam Suhyeon 4-6 in quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: France coach Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari exits after quarterfinal loss to South Korea’s Nam Suhyeon
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic and Alcaraz eye power and glory in gold medal duel
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: How the new repechage in athletics is gaining popularity
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Diary: A Nana Patekar fan, sport on the side, a southern attraction
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: France coach Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl
    Reuters
  2. SL vs IND 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 8: Deepika Kumari loses in archery quarterfinals; Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 3: Manu Bhaker 4th in women’s 25m pistol, misses out on medal by a whisker
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archery, Paris Olympics 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Deepika loses to South Korea’s Nam Suhyeon 4-6 in quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment