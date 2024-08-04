Norway’s Markus Rooth captured a shock gold medal in the men’s decathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday after defending champion Damian Warner’s title defence ended when he failed to clear a height in the pole vault.
Rooth amassed 8,796 points, Germany’s Leo Neugebauer won the silver with 8,748 and Lindon Victor of Grenada captured the bronze on 8,711.
ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Hungarian Kristof Milak roars home for men’s 100m butterfly gold
The 22-year-old Rooth, seventh after day one, took the lead with a terrific javelin throw before beating Neugebauer to the 1,500-metre finish line by about five seconds to seal by far the biggest victory of his career.
Canadian Warner, 34, was lying second heading into the pole vault, the eighth of the decathlon’s 10 events, but fouled on his three attempts at 4.60 metres.
Norway’s Sander Skotheim, in third place, suffered the same fate, failing three times to clear 4.50m.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: USA takes mixed 4x100 medley gold in world record time
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Norway’s Markus Rooth secures gold in men’s decathlon
- Paris 2024 Olympics, Highlights Day 8 — August 3 updates: St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred wins women’s 100m gold; Nishant Dev loses in quarterfinals; Manu Bhaker 4th in 25m pistol
- Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 8: August 3 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
- Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally at end of Day 8: China on top with 16 golds; India drops out of top fifty
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE