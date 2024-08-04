Paris 2024 Olympics: Hungarian Kristof Milak roars home for men’s 100m butterfly gold

Hungarian powerhouse Kristof Milak stormed to a second Olympic gold with victory in a thrilling men’s 100 metres butterfly final on Saturday, while adding to the silver medal he won in the 200m event at the Paris Games.

Three years after claiming the 200m gold at Tokyo, the 24-year-old secured the shorter of the two Olympic butterfly titles by touching the wall in 49.90, 0.09 seconds ahead of Canadian runner-up Josh Liendo.

Ilya Kharun grabbed a second bronze for Canada, having also taken one in the 200m butterfly in Paris.

Now boasting four Olympic medals, Milak gave Hungary a second gold in the Paris meet following Hubert Kos’ 200m backstroke title.

Hungary’s Kristof Milak competes in the final of the men’s 100m butterfly swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: AFP

Milak had to do it the hard way, coming back from fourth at the turn, emerging clear from a maelstrom of thrashing arms to draw level with Liendo in the final metres before edging him by a fingertip.

Milak has previously been denied gold by two champions at the peak of their powers, with American Caeleb Dressel posting a world record to beat him for the 100m title at Tokyo, and the unstoppable Leon Marchand overhauling him for the 200m title in Paris.

Thankfully for the Hungarian, neither of them raced in his 100m final on Saturday.

The gold is a just reward for Milak’s persistence, coming a year after he pulled out of the World Championships in Fukuoka saying he was at rock-bottom mentally and physically.