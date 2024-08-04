MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Hungarian Kristof Milak roars home for men’s 100m butterfly gold

Three years after claiming the 200m gold at Tokyo, the 24-year-old secured the shorter of the two Olympic butterfly titles by touching the wall in 49.90, 0.09 seconds ahead of Canadian runner-up Josh Liendo.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 01:43 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gold Medalist Kristof Milak of Team Hungary (C), Silver Medalist Josh Liendo of Team Canada (L) and Bronze Medalist Ilya Kharun of Team Canada (R) stand on the podium during the Swimming medal ceremony after the Men’s 100m Butterfly Final.
Gold Medalist Kristof Milak of Team Hungary (C), Silver Medalist Josh Liendo of Team Canada (L) and Bronze Medalist Ilya Kharun of Team Canada (R) stand on the podium during the Swimming medal ceremony after the Men’s 100m Butterfly Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gold Medalist Kristof Milak of Team Hungary (C), Silver Medalist Josh Liendo of Team Canada (L) and Bronze Medalist Ilya Kharun of Team Canada (R) stand on the podium during the Swimming medal ceremony after the Men’s 100m Butterfly Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hungarian powerhouse Kristof Milak stormed to a second Olympic gold with victory in a thrilling men’s 100 metres butterfly final on Saturday, while adding to the silver medal he won in the 200m event at the Paris Games.

Three years after claiming the 200m gold at Tokyo, the 24-year-old secured the shorter of the two Olympic butterfly titles by touching the wall in 49.90, 0.09 seconds ahead of Canadian runner-up Josh Liendo.

Ilya Kharun grabbed a second bronze for Canada, having also taken one in the 200m butterfly in Paris.

Now boasting four Olympic medals, Milak gave Hungary a second gold in the Paris meet following Hubert Kos’ 200m backstroke title.

Hungary’s Kristof Milak competes in the final of the men’s 100m butterfly swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Hungary’s Kristof Milak competes in the final of the men’s 100m butterfly swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Hungary’s Kristof Milak competes in the final of the men’s 100m butterfly swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: AFP

Milak had to do it the hard way, coming back from fourth at the turn, emerging clear from a maelstrom of thrashing arms to draw level with Liendo in the final metres before edging him by a fingertip.

Milak has previously been denied gold by two champions at the peak of their powers, with American Caeleb Dressel posting a world record to beat him for the 100m title at Tokyo, and the unstoppable Leon Marchand overhauling him for the 200m title in Paris.

Thankfully for the Hungarian, neither of them raced in his 100m final on Saturday.

The gold is a just reward for Milak’s persistence, coming a year after he pulled out of the World Championships in Fukuoka saying he was at rock-bottom mentally and physically.

Related Topics

Swimming /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Kristof Milak

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Norway’s Markus Rooth secures gold in men’s decathlon
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE, Day 8 — AUG 3 Updates: St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred wins women’s 100m gold; Nishant Dev loses in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Hungarian Kristof Milak roars home for men’s 100m butterfly gold
    Reuters
  4. Team USA breaks mixed 4x100 medley relay World Record in Paris Olympics 2024 gold medal race
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 8, Athletics Highlights: St Lucia’s Julien Alfred wins women’s 100m; Ryan Crouser wins third straight Olympic gold in shot put
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Norway’s Markus Rooth secures gold in men’s decathlon
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Hungarian Kristof Milak roars home for men’s 100m butterfly gold
    Reuters
  3. Team USA breaks mixed 4x100 medley relay World Record in Paris Olympics 2024 gold medal race
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ryan Crouser wins third consecutive Olympic gold in shot put
    AFP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ledecky wins record-equalling ninth gold medal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Norway’s Markus Rooth secures gold in men’s decathlon
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE, Day 8 — AUG 3 Updates: St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred wins women’s 100m gold; Nishant Dev loses in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Hungarian Kristof Milak roars home for men’s 100m butterfly gold
    Reuters
  4. Team USA breaks mixed 4x100 medley relay World Record in Paris Olympics 2024 gold medal race
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 8, Athletics Highlights: St Lucia’s Julien Alfred wins women’s 100m; Ryan Crouser wins third straight Olympic gold in shot put
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment