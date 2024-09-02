MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 5, LIVE Medals Table: Preethi, Nishad take India’s tally to seven, China leads with 33 golds

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Updated : Sep 02, 2024 12:17 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Bronze medallist Preethi Pal of India celebrates on the podium of the Women’s 200m T35 event of the Paris Paralympics 2024.
Bronze medallist Preethi Pal of India celebrates on the podium of the Women’s 200m T35 event of the Paris Paralympics 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bronze medallist Preethi Pal of India celebrates on the podium of the Women’s 200m T35 event of the Paris Paralympics 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Paris Paralympics 2024 got underway with the official opening ceremony on August 28 (events starting from August 29) and will conclude on September 8.

China maintains a healthy lead at the top with 71 medals, which includes 33 golds. Great Britain is second in the standings while USA is third with 43 and 27 medals, respectively.

India’s latest medal came with Nishad Kumar winning India’s seventh medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics after finishing second in the men’s high jump T47 final. Earlier in the day, Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the women’s 200m T35 event.

India also has four medals in shooting with Avani Lekhara bagging a gold and Mona Agarwal winning bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. Manish Narwal bagged silver in men’s 10m air pistol SH1 and Rubina Francis won bronze in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 .

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Here is the medal tally with the top 10 nations and India:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People's Republic of China 33 27 11 71
2 Great Britain 23 12 8 43
3 USA 8 11 8 27
4 Brazil 8 4 15 27
5 France 6 9 11 26
6 Australia 6 6 10 22
7 Netherlands 6 2 2 10
8 Italy 5 4 9 18
9 Uzbekistan 5 3 3 11
10 Switzerland 4 1 1 6
27 India 1 2 4 7

Updated till September 2, 11:46 AM IST

