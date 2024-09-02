The Paris Paralympics 2024 got underway with the official opening ceremony on August 28 (events starting from August 29) and will conclude on September 8.
China maintains a healthy lead at the top with 71 medals, which includes 33 golds. Great Britain is second in the standings while USA is third with 43 and 27 medals, respectively.
India’s latest medal came with Nishad Kumar winning India’s seventh medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics after finishing second in the men’s high jump T47 final. Earlier in the day, Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the women’s 200m T35 event.
India also has four medals in shooting with Avani Lekhara bagging a gold and Mona Agarwal winning bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. Manish Narwal bagged silver in men’s 10m air pistol SH1 and Rubina Francis won bronze in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 .
The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.
Here is the medal tally with the top 10 nations and India:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People's Republic of China
|33
|27
|11
|71
|2
|Great Britain
|23
|12
|8
|43
|3
|USA
|8
|11
|8
|27
|4
|Brazil
|8
|4
|15
|27
|5
|France
|6
|9
|11
|26
|6
|Australia
|6
|6
|10
|22
|7
|Netherlands
|6
|2
|2
|10
|8
|Italy
|5
|4
|9
|18
|9
|Uzbekistan
|5
|3
|3
|11
|10
|Switzerland
|4
|1
|1
|6
|27
|India
|1
|2
|4
|7
Updated till September 2, 11:46 AM IST
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates Day 5: Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat in shooting action; Para-Badminton medal matches soon
- Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 5, LIVE Medals Table: Preethi, Nishad take India’s tally to seven, China leads with 33 golds
- Paris 2024 Paralympics: Forgotten phone costs Italian rower Giacomo Perini bronze medal
- US Open 2024: A wrong replay leads chair umpire to get a call wrong on video review
- PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 2nd Test, Day 4: Pakistan 79/5; Leads Bangladesh by 91 runs
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE