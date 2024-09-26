MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, September 26: Jasmine, Ridhima tied for lead in 13th Leg of WPG Tour

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on September 26.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 17:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ridhima Dilawari in action.
Ridhima Dilawari in action. | Photo Credit: Instagram @ridhimadilawari
infoIcon

Ridhima Dilawari in action. | Photo Credit: Instagram @ridhimadilawari

GOLF

Jasmine, Ridhima tied for lead in 13th Leg of WPG Tour

Jasmine Shekar faltered in the second round but kept a share of the lead with the steady Ridhima Dilawari in the 13th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

While Jasmine shot 76, Ridhima carded 73 with a bogey and 17 pars here at the Golden Greens Golf Club.

They were 2-under 142 each and a shot clear of Sneha Singh (73-70) and Amandeep Drall (72-71) at 1-under 143.

Amateur Anvvi Dahhiya (73-71) and Order of Merit leader Hitaashee Bakshi (71-73) were tied for fifth place at even 144.

Jasmine, looking for her opening win after two runner-up finishes over the last 18 months, had just a birdie against three bogeys and a double bogey on the Par-4 sixth hole.

Ridhima did not find the birdies but did well to limit the bogeys to just one on the Par-4 17th.

While Jasmine is seeking to end her runs of near misses, Ridhima is seeking her maiden win since 2002, the year she won twice.

- PTI

Related Topics

Vishnu Vardhan /

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty /

Veer Ahlawat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs NZ, Live Score 2nd Test: Sri Lanka 286/3; Mathews, Kamindu at crease vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 26: Jasmine, Ridhima tied for lead in 13th Leg of WPG Tour
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shakib retires from T20Is, to play last his Test against South Africa
    Shayan Acharya
  4. VIDEO | GM Gukesh: Will look to play good moves without thinking too much at World title clash
    PTI
  5. MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia plots ‘aggressive’ bid to close lead in Indonesia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 26: Jasmine, Ridhima tied for lead in 13th Leg of WPG Tour
    Team Sportstar
  2. Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. IOA executive council to discuss ‘threatening letters, additional expenses’ incurred at Paris Olympics
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 25: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza clinches top spot in Poland
    Team Sportstar
  5. IOC should reinstate Russia as soon it obeys rules, says vice-president Samaranch
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs NZ, Live Score 2nd Test: Sri Lanka 286/3; Mathews, Kamindu at crease vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 26: Jasmine, Ridhima tied for lead in 13th Leg of WPG Tour
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shakib retires from T20Is, to play last his Test against South Africa
    Shayan Acharya
  4. VIDEO | GM Gukesh: Will look to play good moves without thinking too much at World title clash
    PTI
  5. MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia plots ‘aggressive’ bid to close lead in Indonesia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment