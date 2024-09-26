Indian sports wrap, September 26: Jasmine, Ridhima tied for lead in 13th Leg of WPG Tour

GOLF

Jasmine, Ridhima tied for lead in 13th Leg of WPG Tour

Jasmine Shekar faltered in the second round but kept a share of the lead with the steady Ridhima Dilawari in the 13th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

While Jasmine shot 76, Ridhima carded 73 with a bogey and 17 pars here at the Golden Greens Golf Club.

They were 2-under 142 each and a shot clear of Sneha Singh (73-70) and Amandeep Drall (72-71) at 1-under 143.

Amateur Anvvi Dahhiya (73-71) and Order of Merit leader Hitaashee Bakshi (71-73) were tied for fifth place at even 144.

Jasmine, looking for her opening win after two runner-up finishes over the last 18 months, had just a birdie against three bogeys and a double bogey on the Par-4 sixth hole.

Ridhima did not find the birdies but did well to limit the bogeys to just one on the Par-4 17th.

While Jasmine is seeking to end her runs of near misses, Ridhima is seeking her maiden win since 2002, the year she won twice.

- PTI