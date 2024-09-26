GOLF
Jasmine, Ridhima tied for lead in 13th Leg of WPG Tour
Jasmine Shekar faltered in the second round but kept a share of the lead with the steady Ridhima Dilawari in the 13th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.
While Jasmine shot 76, Ridhima carded 73 with a bogey and 17 pars here at the Golden Greens Golf Club.
They were 2-under 142 each and a shot clear of Sneha Singh (73-70) and Amandeep Drall (72-71) at 1-under 143.
Amateur Anvvi Dahhiya (73-71) and Order of Merit leader Hitaashee Bakshi (71-73) were tied for fifth place at even 144.
Jasmine, looking for her opening win after two runner-up finishes over the last 18 months, had just a birdie against three bogeys and a double bogey on the Par-4 sixth hole.
Ridhima did not find the birdies but did well to limit the bogeys to just one on the Par-4 17th.
While Jasmine is seeking to end her runs of near misses, Ridhima is seeking her maiden win since 2002, the year she won twice.
- PTI
Latest on Sportstar
- SL vs NZ, Live Score 2nd Test: Sri Lanka 286/3; Mathews, Kamindu at crease vs New Zealand
- Indian sports wrap, September 26: Jasmine, Ridhima tied for lead in 13th Leg of WPG Tour
- Shakib retires from T20Is, to play last his Test against South Africa
- VIDEO | GM Gukesh: Will look to play good moves without thinking too much at World title clash
- MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia plots ‘aggressive’ bid to close lead in Indonesia
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE