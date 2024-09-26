MagazineBuy Print

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: CFC 0-1 MSC; Lalremsanga Fanai scores to take the lead

CFC vs MSC LIVE score: Catch the live updates and scores from the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL 2024-25 match being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Updated : Sep 26, 2024 20:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lalremsanga Fanai of Mohammedan Sporting Club celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal against Chennaiyin FC.
Lalremsanga Fanai of Mohammedan Sporting Club celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal against Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
Lalremsanga Fanai of Mohammedan Sporting Club celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal against Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL 2024-25 match being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

LINEUPS

Chennaiyin FC: Mitra(gk), Renthlei, Edwards, Laldinpuia, Mukherjee, Shields, Elsinho, Hnamte, Choudhary, Chukwu, Yadwad

Mohammedan SC: Chhetri(gk), Chhakchhuak, Adjei, Bora, Ralte, Singh, Kasimov, Gomez, Fanai, Franca, Chothe

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Chennaiyin FC’s last memories of a home game in the Indian Super League (ISL) were special – hundreds of fans dancing around the stadium, the players and coach rejoicing to local songs, having secured a playoff finish after four years.

On September 26, as it plays its first home game, against newly-promoted Mohammedan Sporting Club at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this season, Owen Coyle’s boys will look to continue turning the wheels, following a 3-2 win over Odisha FC in its opening match.

“The boys are hungry and looking forward to the game. What we have to do is to level that performance (against Odisha). There are little things that we can do better (from that match) because we can make sure that we are working and focusing on them,” Coyle told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Late goals in focus as Chennaiyin FC hosts Mohammedan Sporting in first home game

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on September 26, Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
Where to watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL 2024-25 match?
The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL 2024-25 match will be telecasted on the Sports18 1 channel on TV. The match will also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Chennaiyin FC /

Mohammedan Sporting /

ISL 2024-25

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

