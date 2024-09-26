Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: CFC 0-1 MSC; Lalremsanga Fanai scores to take the lead

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL 2024-25 match being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

LINEUPS

Chennaiyin FC: Mitra(gk), Renthlei, Edwards, Laldinpuia, Mukherjee, Shields, Elsinho, Hnamte, Choudhary, Chukwu, Yadwad

Mohammedan SC: Chhetri(gk), Chhakchhuak, Adjei, Bora, Ralte, Singh, Kasimov, Gomez, Fanai, Franca, Chothe

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Chennaiyin FC’s last memories of a home game in the Indian Super League (ISL) were special – hundreds of fans dancing around the stadium, the players and coach rejoicing to local songs, having secured a playoff finish after four years.

On September 26, as it plays its first home game, against newly-promoted Mohammedan Sporting Club at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this season, Owen Coyle’s boys will look to continue turning the wheels, following a 3-2 win over Odisha FC in its opening match.

“The boys are hungry and looking forward to the game. What we have to do is to level that performance (against Odisha). There are little things that we can do better (from that match) because we can make sure that we are working and focusing on them,” Coyle told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

