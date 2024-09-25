MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Vidal, Mrzljak on target as Punjab FC beats Hyderabad 2-0

Punjab FC has made it three wins in three this season and sits on top of the Indian Super League table with nine points.

Published : Sep 25, 2024 22:52 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Filip Mrzljak of Punjab FC celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s second goal against Hyderabad FC.
Filip Mrzljak of Punjab FC celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s second goal against Hyderabad FC. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

Filip Mrzljak of Punjab FC celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s second goal against Hyderabad FC. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Punjab FC made it three wins in three in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season after a 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Goals from Ezequiel Vidal and Filip Mrzljak helped the Shers tame the Nizams at home.

It was a mixed start to the game with both teams allowing their nerves to settle in the initial ten minutes. But the first real moment in the game happened when Ramhlunchhunga tested Ravi Kumar from 35 yards.

However, it felt like a wake-up call for Punjab FC, who turned on the intensity for the remainder of the first period. In the 17th minute, Leander D’Cunha’s mistimed pass in the danger area saw Mrzljak come up with an interception. The Croatian was in a prime position to put the host ahead but Arshdeep Singh kept out his subsequent effort.

Punjab FC kept pushing for the opening goal, with Vidal at the centre of everything for it. He created a couple more opportunities for Mrzljak and Ivan Novoselec but neither managed to find the back of the net. Later in the 27th minute, Vidal went for the jugular from a distance and missed the target by a whisker.

ALSO READ | ISL 2024-25: Late goals in focus as Chennaiyin FC hosts Mohammedan Sporting in first home game

Minutes later, Vidal released Nihal Sudeesh on the left flank and the youngster almost added to his tally for the season but Arshdeep kept it out. Punjab FC was eventually rewarded as Vidal opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a swerving freekick which outfoxed Arshdeep in goal.

The second half saw Hyderabad FC desperately push for the equaliser as Ramhlunchhunga and Parag Shrivas came close. Hyderabad was lacking an extra bit of finesse in attack to trouble the Punjab FC backline. However, it enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the second period.

In the 59th minute, Panagiotis Dilmperis turned to his youngsters Leon Augustine and Ricky Shabong to add more energy on the field. Within three minutes of coming on, Ricky had the opportunity to double the lead but his header from close range was wide off the target.

Punjab FC found the second goal in the 71st minute of the game courtesy of a calm finish from Mrzljak. The Croatian got the better of his marker and initiated a counterattack before releasing Mushaga Bakenga into space. However, the Norwegian’s effort was blocked by Muhammed Rafi. But luckily for the host, the ball trickled down to Mrzljak on the right and the midfielder made no mistake in tucking it into the open net.

Things became worse for Hyderabad FC when Leander was sent off in the 78th minute for a late tackle on Ricky. He was given the marching orders following a second yellow card.

