India begins AFC Asian Cup U-20 qualifiers with 4-1 win over Mongolia

India beat Mongolia 4-1 in the opening match of its AFC Under 20 Asian Cup qualifiers in Vientian, Laos on Wednesday.

A brace from Manglenthang Kipgen and goals from Kelvin Singh and Korou Singh Thingujam gave India three points in Group G, which also has host Laos and Iran.

Kelvin’s Olympico goal gave India the lead in the 20th minute before Mongolia equalised late on in the half. After the break, Kipgen scored two goals in the space of three minutes to give India a comfortable 3-1 lead.

Korou added a fourth in the 86th minute to complete the win.

India’s next match will be against Iran on Friday.

READ | India to host Malaysia in November friendly

The top-ranked team in the group will directly qualify to the finals in China next year. Five best-ranked second-placed teams will also progress.