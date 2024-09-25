MagazineBuy Print

India to host Malaysia in November friendly

Manolo Marquez’s Indian side last played in the Intercontinental Cup this month where it was held to a goalless draw by Mauritius before losing 0-3 to Syria.

Published : Sep 25, 2024 12:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India last played in the Intercontinental Cup in September.
India last played in the Intercontinental Cup in September. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu
infoIcon

India last played in the Intercontinental Cup in September. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu

India will host Malaysia in a friendly match during the FIFA Window on November 19, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday.

Malaysia is currently ranked 132rd in the FIFA ranking, while India is ranked 126th. .

The last time the two teams met was in October 2023 in the Merdeka Cup semifinal. The Blue Tigers lost 2-4. 

READ | Celtic, the Indian juggler and Mohammedan Sporting: Scot Coyle remembers Salim 

Its next assignment will be in Vietnam in a three-nation tournament against the host and Lebanon, starting on October 9.

