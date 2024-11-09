 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch EBFC v MDSC; Preview; Predicted Lineups

EBFC vs MDSC: Follow the live score and updates from the East Bengal and Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 clash from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. 

Published : Nov 09, 2024 07:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal forward Dimitrios Diamantakos during a training session.
East Bengal forward Dimitrios Diamantakos during a training session. | Photo Credit: East Bengal
infoIcon

East Bengal forward Dimitrios Diamantakos during a training session. | Photo Credit: East Bengal

East Bengal FC will be looking to draw confidence from its successful stint in the group stage of the AFC Challenge League when it resumes its domestic campaign against old rival Mohammedan Sporting SC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 11 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

East Bengal, which made it to the quarterfinals of the AFC tournament, has drawn a blank in the ISL so far, losing all six games.

It will be looking to redeem its status in the league under its new Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon, who was in charge during most of the games in the Challenge league. The team remained unbeaten in the tournament, picking up seven points off three games, the last of which came against the strong Lebanese Club Nejmeh SC.

Read full preview HERE

PREDICTED LINEUPS!

East Bengal: Gill (GK); Rakip, Anwar, Hijazi, Lalchungnunga; Souvik, Saul; Talal, Naorem Mahesh, Nandhakumar; Diamantakos.\

Mohammedan Sporting: Chhetri (GK); Chhakchhuak, Gaurav, Ogier, Ralte; Fanai, Kiyam, Kasimov, Chothe; Gomez; Franca.

When will the East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
The East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Saturday, November 9 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Where to watch the East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match?
The East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. The match will also be livestreamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Mohammedan SC /

ISL 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test Day 3: IND A 201/7, leads by 139 runs; Prasidh, Kotian counterattack
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND A vs AUS A: Dhruv Jurel shines in Melbourne, puts strong case for middle order spot in India’s playing XI at Perth
    Team Sportstar
  3. India A vs Australia A Day 2 Highlights, 2nd unofficial Test: IND A 73/5; leads by 11 runs; Webster, McAndrew pick two each
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Samson, spinners shine as India beats South Africa by 61 runs
    PTI
  5. RIY 0-1 NAS Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Al Nassr edges Al Riyadh to reclaim third spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch EBFC v MDSC; Preview; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Ryan Williams spoils NorthEast United’s party, helps Bengaluru to a 2-2 draw with late strike
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: East Bengal looks to ride on AFC Challenge League form to beat rival Mohammedan Sporting
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin looks to trounce struggling Mumbai City in 1000th game of Indian Super League
    Aneesh Dey
  5. ISL 2024-25: Alba scores brace as Hyderabad FC beats Kerala Blasters
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test Day 3: IND A 201/7, leads by 139 runs; Prasidh, Kotian counterattack
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND A vs AUS A: Dhruv Jurel shines in Melbourne, puts strong case for middle order spot in India’s playing XI at Perth
    Team Sportstar
  3. India A vs Australia A Day 2 Highlights, 2nd unofficial Test: IND A 73/5; leads by 11 runs; Webster, McAndrew pick two each
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Samson, spinners shine as India beats South Africa by 61 runs
    PTI
  5. RIY 0-1 NAS Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Al Nassr edges Al Riyadh to reclaim third spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment