East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch EBFC v MDSC; Preview; Predicted Lineups

East Bengal FC will be looking to draw confidence from its successful stint in the group stage of the AFC Challenge League when it resumes its domestic campaign against old rival Mohammedan Sporting SC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 11 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.
East Bengal, which made it to the quarterfinals of the AFC tournament, has drawn a blank in the ISL so far, losing all six games.
It will be looking to redeem its status in the league under its new Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon, who was in charge during most of the games in the Challenge league. The team remained unbeaten in the tournament, picking up seven points off three games, the last of which came against the strong Lebanese Club Nejmeh SC.
Read full preview HERE
PREDICTED LINEUPS!
East Bengal: Gill (GK); Rakip, Anwar, Hijazi, Lalchungnunga; Souvik, Saul; Talal, Naorem Mahesh, Nandhakumar; Diamantakos.\
Mohammedan Sporting: Chhetri (GK); Chhakchhuak, Gaurav, Ogier, Ralte; Fanai, Kiyam, Kasimov, Chothe; Gomez; Franca.
When will the East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
Where to watch the East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match?
