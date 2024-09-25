Indian sports wrap, September 25: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza clinches top spot in Poland

EQUESTRIAN
Equestrian Fouaad Mirza clinches top spot in Poland
Equestrian Fouaad Mirza clinched top spot in the FEI CCI3*-S event at the Strzegom Autum Show 2024 in Poland.
Mirza, with his horse Dajara 4, finished with the final score of 30.1 ahead of Julia Krajewski (34.6) and Malin Asai (35).
