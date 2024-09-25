MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, September 25: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza clinches top spot in Poland

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on September 25.

Published : Sep 25, 2024 12:47 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza clinched top spot in the FEI CCI3*-S event.
FILE PHOTO: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza clinched top spot in the FEI CCI3*-S event. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza clinched top spot in the FEI CCI3*-S event. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 25: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza clinches top spot in Poland
    Team Sportstar
  2. IOC should reinstate Russia as soon it obeys rules, says vice-president Samaranch
    AFP
  3. Fencing Olympic champion offers gold medal to thief in will if returned
    Reuters
  4. IOA treasurer Yadav threatens legal action against president Usha
    PTI
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 24: Vishnu, Prajwal, Rashmikaa top draws in National tennis championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 25: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza clinches top spot in Poland
    Team Sportstar
  2. India’s lower-order statistical deep-dive: Worthy fail-safe but overdependence can be costly
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Alcaraz hopes Davis Cup finals won’t be Nadal’s ‘last dance’
    AFP
  4. Macau Open 2024: Kidambi wins first round, Sumeeth-Sikki advance to round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘Didn’t face any challenge from players’: Coach Srinath reveals idea behind moving Arjun Erigaisi to Board 3 at Chess Olympiad 2024
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment