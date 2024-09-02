September 02, 2024 22:42

2nd round - With 70.59m, Sumit breaks Paralympic Record again

Roberto Floriani’s 2nd round throw is 55.74m, which is not better than his opening-round effort.

Sandip Sanjay Sargar improves with 57.04m throw in this round.

Australia’s Burian also betters his 1st round throw and comes up with 64.89m to stay second.

Sri Lanka’s Kodithuwakku marginally improves - 63.61m.

Sumit’s second-round throw is 70.59m and he breaks the Paralympic Record again!

Foul for Ez Zouhri. Foul for Novak. Kahu moves up to ninth with 52.01m.

Sandeep’s 2nd-round throw is 59.30m, not better than the 1st round.

Loccident comes up with 46.33m