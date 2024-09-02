- September 02, 2024 22:513rd round
Brazil’s Roberto Floriani starts this round with 55.99m.
Sandip Sanjay Sargar - 58.03m, best effort so far.
Burian - 58.89m, his worst throw so far.
Kodithuwakku - 55.01m.
Sumit Antil - 66.66m, his worst attempt so far and it is still better than the guy in silver medal position by almost 2m.
- September 02, 2024 22:422nd round - With 70.59m, Sumit breaks Paralympic Record again
Roberto Floriani’s 2nd round throw is 55.74m, which is not better than his opening-round effort.
Sandip Sanjay Sargar improves with 57.04m throw in this round.
Australia’s Burian also betters his 1st round throw and comes up with 64.89m to stay second.
Sri Lanka’s Kodithuwakku marginally improves - 63.61m.
Sumit’s second-round throw is 70.59m and he breaks the Paralympic Record again!
Foul for Ez Zouhri. Foul for Novak. Kahu moves up to ninth with 52.01m.
Sandeep’s 2nd-round throw is 59.30m, not better than the 1st round.
Loccident comes up with 46.33m
- September 02, 2024 22:311st round - Sumit Antil breaks Paralympic Record with 69.11m throw
Brazil’s Roberto Floriani begins with a throw of 57.99m.
For India’s Sandip Sanjay Sargar, it is 54.86m.
Australia’s Michal Burian sets the tone with his first throw of 63.68m, a new Season’s Best for him.
Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku begins with 63.14m.
An impressive first throw from Sumit Antil, the defending champion, as he begins with a throw of 69.11m, breaking his own Paralympic Record of 68.55m from Tokyo.
Morocco’s Zakariae Ez Zouhri begins with 58.58m while for Ukraine’s Roman Novak, it is 52.61. Vanuatu’s Ken Kahu starts with a foul.
Sandeep, third Indian in the fray, starts with 60.00m and jumps to fourth.
USA’s Derek Loccident, last thrower, records 47.58m attempt in first round.
- September 02, 2024 22:29Live visuals
The participants enter the arena one by one. It is expected to be one of the most exciting finals in this edition of the Paralympic Games with the possibility of a new World Record being set.
- September 02, 2024 22:23Medal Alert: Suhas Yathiraj wins silver in para badminton
Suhas Yathiraj wins a silver medal for the second straight Paralympics. He loses 9-21, 13-21 to Frenchman Lucas Mazur in the final.
- September 02, 2024 22:05Here’s the complete list of participant for the men’s javelin throw F64 final
Edenilson Roberto Floriani (Brazil)
Sandip Sanjay Sargar (India)
Michal Burian (Australia)
Dulan Kodithuwakku (Sri Lanka)
Sumit Antil (India)
Zakariae Ez Zouhri (Morocco)
Roman Novak (Ukraine)
Ken Kahu (Vanuatu)
Sandeep (India)
Derek Loccident (USA)
- September 02, 2024 21:46India’s medallists at Paris Paralympics so far
Gold - Avani Lekhara - R2 Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Para Shooting)
Gold - Nitesh Kumar - Men’s Singles SL3 (Para Badminton)
Silver - Manish Narwal - P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 (Para Shooting)
Silver - Nishad Kumar - Men’s High Jump T47 (Para Athletics)
Silver - Yogesh Kathuniya - Men’s Discus Throw F56 (Para Athletics)
Silver - Thulasimathi Murugesan - Women’s Singles SU5 (Para Badminton)
Bronze - Mona Agarwal - R2 Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Para Shooting)
Bronze - Preethi Pal - Women’s 100m T35 (Para Athletics)
Bronze - Preethi Pal - Women’s 200m T35 (Para Athletics)
Bronze - Rubina Francis - P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 (Para Shooting)
Bronze - Manisha Ramadass - Women’s Singles SU5 (Para Badminton)
- September 02, 2024 21:35Sumit Antil, the world record-holder in men’s javelin throw F64, will be in action tonight!
Sumit Antil, one of the biggest gold medal prospects for India at Paris Paralympics, will be in action tonight at the Stade de France from 10:30PM IST where he will look to defend his gold medal from Tokyo.
Along with Sumit, Sandeep and Sandip Sanjay Sargar will be the other Indians in the fray.
- September 02, 2024 21:30Where to watch Paris Paralympics 2024 in India?
The events of Paris Paralympics 2024 will be available for streaming on the Paralympic Games Youtube channel. Select events will also be available to stream on the Jio Cinema app and Doordarshan Sports TV Channel.
