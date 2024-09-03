Sheetal Devi became the youngest Indian medallist in the history of Paralympics as she won a bronze medal in the mixed team compound open archery event in Paris on Monday.

Sheetal, the armless archer who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, and Rakesh Kumar beat Italy’s Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina 156-155 in the bronze medal match.

⭐ What a rockstar you are, Sheetal Devi!



At the age of 17, Sheetal becomes the youngest Indian Paralympic medallist. #Paralympics | #Paris2024pic.twitter.com/0jnauknBsb — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) September 2, 2024

At the age of 17 years 7 months 23 days, Sheetal is the youngest Indian to win a medal at the quadrennial event. The record previously belonged to Praveen Kumar, who clinched a silver medal in men’s high jump T64 event in Tokyo in 2021 at the age of 18.