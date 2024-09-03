MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Nithya Sre wins bronze medal in women’s singles SH6

India’s Nithya Sre defeated ​Rina Marlina of Indonesia 21-14, 21-6 to win bronze medal in the women’s SH6 category on Monday. 

Published : Sep 03, 2024 01:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nithya Sre in action.
Nithya Sre in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Nithya Sre in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s Nithya Sre defeated ​Rina Marlina of Indonesia 21-14, 21-6 to win bronze medal in the women’s SH6 category on Monday. 

The 19-year-old Indian beat the Indonesian para shuttler in just 23 minutes after waiting for almost an hour due to technical issues after the previous medal ceremony.

Nithya along with Sivarajan Solaimalai lost in the mixed doubles SH6 bronze medal match to Rina and Subhan.

With this medal, India surpassed its badminton medal tally of four in Tokyo.

“I’m unable to express my emotions. This would be my best moment. I have played against her(Rina) over 9-10 times but have never defeated her. I was telling myself even when I was in the lead to maintain focus and to not take it easy due to my past experience. I prepared myself mentally to not celebrate early,” said the elated para shuttler from Tamil Nadu after the match.

Nithya won two bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Para Games held at Hangzhou, China. In May 2022, the Asian Youth Para Games winner also won a gold medal at the first Bahrain Para Badminton International Championships in Manama.

In December 2022, she bagged gold in the women’s singles SH6 finals defeating Worlds silver medallist at the Peru Para Badminton International in Lima

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Nithya Sre

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Archer Sheetal Devi becomes youngest Indian Paralympic medallist, wins bronze in mixed team event in Paris
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Nithya Sre wins bronze medal in women’s singles SH6
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 HIGHLIGHTS Day 5: Sumit Antil wins India’s third gold with paralympic record; Sheetal-Rakesh duo bags bronze
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 5, Medals Tally: India at 15th spot with three gold medals; China leads with 42 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Goa Challengers pips U Mumba to keep semifinal hopes alive
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Archer Sheetal Devi becomes youngest Indian Paralympic medallist, wins bronze in mixed team event in Paris
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Nithya Sre wins bronze medal in women’s singles SH6
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sumit Antil defends gold medal in men’s javelin throw F64 with 70.59m throw, betters his own Paralympic Record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 6: Indians in action today — September 3 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sheetal-Rakesh duo wins mixed team compound open bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Archer Sheetal Devi becomes youngest Indian Paralympic medallist, wins bronze in mixed team event in Paris
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Nithya Sre wins bronze medal in women’s singles SH6
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 HIGHLIGHTS Day 5: Sumit Antil wins India’s third gold with paralympic record; Sheetal-Rakesh duo bags bronze
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 5, Medals Tally: India at 15th spot with three gold medals; China leads with 42 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Goa Challengers pips U Mumba to keep semifinal hopes alive
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment