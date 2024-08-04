Katie Ledecky won a record-equalling career ninth gold medal at the Paris Olympics by claiming an unprecedented fourth women’s 800 metres freestyle title on Saturday.
The American great touched the wall in 8:11.04 at La Defense Arena, 1.25 seconds ahead of Australian silver medallist Ariarne Titmus.
READ | Katie Ledecky at Olympics: All you need to know about the most decorated female Olympic swimmer
Paige Madden took bronze for the United States.
Ledecky’s ninth gold from four Games gives her a share of the all-time record for female Olympians with former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina.
She also joined fellow American great Michael Phelps as the only swimmer to win four Olympic golds in the same event.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Ledecky wins record-equalling ninth gold medal
- Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 8 — August 3 Updates: St Lucia’s Julien Alfred wins women’s 100m gold; Sha’Carri Richardson gets silver
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE, Day 8 — AUG 3 Updates: St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred wins women’s 100m gold; Nishant Dev loses in quarterfinals
- Katie Ledecky at Olympics: All you need to know about the most decorated female Olympic swimmer
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev loses to Mexico’s Marco Verde in boxing quarterfinal
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE