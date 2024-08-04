MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Ledecky wins record-equalling ninth gold medal

Katie Ledecky won a record-equalling career ninth gold medal at the Paris Olympics by claiming an unprecedented fourth women’s 800 metres freestyle title on Saturday.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 01:20 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Katie Ledecky of United States before competing REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Katie Ledecky won a record-equalling career ninth gold medal at the Paris Olympics by claiming an unprecedented fourth women’s 800 metres freestyle title on Saturday.

The American great touched the wall in 8:11.04 at La Defense Arena, 1.25 seconds ahead of Australian silver medallist Ariarne Titmus.

READ | Katie Ledecky at Olympics: All you need to know about the most decorated female Olympic swimmer

Paige Madden took bronze for the United States.

Ledecky’s ninth gold from four Games gives her a share of the all-time record for female Olympians with former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina.

She also joined fellow American great Michael Phelps as the only swimmer to win four Olympic golds in the same event. 

