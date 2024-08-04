Paris 2024 Olympics: Ryan Crouser wins third consecutive Olympic gold in shot put

World record-holder Ryan Crouser won an unprecedented third consecutive Olympic title in the men’s shot put in Paris on Saturday.

Crouser, who previously won at the 2016 Rio Games and in Tokyo in 2021, managed a season’s best of 22.90 metres with his third effort for victory at the Stade de France.

Crouser’s US teammate Joe Kovacs snatched silver with his sixth and last attempt of 22.15m. Jamaican Rajindra Campbell took bronze.

Ryan Crouser after his gold medal win in Paris | Photo Credit: AFP

Other athletes to have won two consecutive shot put golds are the American pair of Ralph Rose (1904, 1908), Parry O’Brien (1952, 1956), and Poland’s Tomasz Majewski (2008, 2012).

It is the 20th time an American has won the event in 30 Olympics.

Crouser’s victory is all the more remarkable given his injury woes this season.

The American won the world indoor title in Glasgow in March, but since then has suffered two debilitating elbow injuries either side of tearing a pectoral muscle.