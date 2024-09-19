MagazineBuy Print

Monaco vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch ASM v BAR; Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the AS Monaco vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match to be played at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 09:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal in action in La Liga.
File Photo: Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal in action in La Liga. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal in action in La Liga. | Photo Credit: AP

Barcelona travels to face AS Monaco in its opening 2024/25 Champions League fixture in the tournament’s new era.

Barca is in flying form with five out of five wins in La Liga however, the side’s injury concens are getting worse with each passing week. Recently, new signing Dani Olmo got injured for four-five weeks and he will be a big miss in the Catalan club’s starting lineup.

The La Liga leaders are without Olmo, and fellow midfielders Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal, as well as defenders Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen.

With three wins and a draw in Ligue 1, Monaco too is doing well standing third in the French league however, facing Barcelona in form is a big challenge and the home side will be hoping to give it all on the pitch.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Monaco: Kohn; Vanderson, Kehrer, Mawissa Elebi, Caio Henrique; Camara, Zakaria; Akliouche, Minamino, Ben Seghir; Embolo

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Balde; Eric Garcia, Pedri, Casado; Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Monaco vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Monaco vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on September 20, Friday at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.
Where to watch the Monaco vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
The Monaco vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

