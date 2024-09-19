MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Who is the referee for the Atalanta vs Arsenal UCL match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Atalanta and Arsenal to be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 12:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
French referee Clement Turpin.
French referee Clement Turpin. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

French referee Clement Turpin. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jorginho has challenged Arsenal to use its Champions League opener against Atalanta on Thursday as a springboard to success in its crucial clash with Manchester City this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side is in the midst of a demanding seven days that started with a 1-0 victory at Tottenham in the north London derby last Sunday.

The Gunners now head to Atalanta to kick off its European campaign before Sunday’s vital trip to Premier League champion City.

Atalanta will pose an intriguing first hurdle for Arsenal after their unexpected Europa League triumph last season.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side bounced back from successive Serie A defeats against Torino and Inter Milan with a 3-2 win against Fiorentina on Sunday.

READ FULL PREVIEW | UCL 2024-25: Arsenal focuses on Atalanta ahead of Man City showdown

Frenchman Clement Turpin will be in charge of the match. Turpin whistled the Champions League 2021-22 final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Paris and has officiated 48 matches in the competition since the 2014-15 season.

His compatriot Jerome Brisard will be in charge of the VAR duties while Stephanie Frappart will be the fourth official.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Clement Turpin (France)
Assistant referee: Nicolas Danos (France) and Benjamin Pages (France)
Video Assistant Referee: Jerome Brisard (France)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Willy Delajod (France)
Fourth official: Stephanie Frappart (France)

