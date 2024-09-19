UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Who is the referee for the Atalanta vs Arsenal UCL match?

Jorginho has challenged Arsenal to use its Champions League opener against Atalanta on Thursday as a springboard to success in its crucial clash with Manchester City this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side is in the midst of a demanding seven days that started with a 1-0 victory at Tottenham in the north London derby last Sunday.

The Gunners now head to Atalanta to kick off its European campaign before Sunday’s vital trip to Premier League champion City.

Atalanta will pose an intriguing first hurdle for Arsenal after their unexpected Europa League triumph last season.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side bounced back from successive Serie A defeats against Torino and Inter Milan with a 3-2 win against Fiorentina on Sunday.

Frenchman Clement Turpin will be in charge of the match. Turpin whistled the Champions League 2021-22 final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Paris and has officiated 48 matches in the competition since the 2014-15 season.

His compatriot Jerome Brisard will be in charge of the VAR duties while Stephanie Frappart will be the fourth official.

