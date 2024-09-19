Who is the referee for the Monaco vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

Barcelona travels to face AS Monaco in its opening 2024/25 Champions League fixture in the tournament’s new era.

Barca is in flying form with five out of five wins in La Liga however, the side’s injury concens are getting worse with each passing week. Recently, new signing Dani Olmo got injured for four-five weeks and he will be a big miss in the Catalan club’s starting lineup.

The La Liga leaders are without Olmo, and fellow midfielders Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal, as well as defenders Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen.

With three wins and a draw in Ligue 1, Monaco too is doing well standing third in the French league however, facing Barcelona in form is a big challenge and the home side will be hoping to give it all on the pitch.

The match between Monaco and Barcelona will be officiated by Netherlands’ Allard Lindhout. Fellow country man Dennis Higler will take charge of the VAR duties.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS