Paris 2024 Olympics: Femke Bol leads Netherlands to 4x400 mixed relay gold

Femke Bol ran a stunning last lap to lead the Netherlands to victory in the Olympic 4x400 metres mixed relay on Saturday.

Bol, along with Eugene Omalla, Lieke Klaver and Isaya Klein Ikkink clocked an European record of 3min 07.43sec for victory.

The United States, who set a world record in the heats, took the silver medal and Britain claimed the bronze.