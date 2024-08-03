Lakshya Sen became the first Indian male shuttler to qualify for the semifinals of the badminton event at the Olympic Games after a famous win at La Chappele Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 22-year-old beat Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 in the quarters. Lakshya will next play on August 4.

ALSO READ | LAKSHYA VS CHEN MATCH REPORT

He will face second-seed Viktor Axelsen from Denmark, who defeated Kean Yew Loh of Singapore 21-9, 21-17 in the final quarterfinal fixture.

Lakshya’s head-to-head record against Axelsen is not flattering. Axelsen has had the wood over Lakshya, having beaten him six times in seven encounters so far.