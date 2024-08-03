MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Who will Lakshya Sen face in the Badminton Men’s Singles Quarterfinal?

Lakshya Sen beat Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 to qualify for the semifinal, which will be held on August 4.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 01:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Lakshya Sen won against China’s Chou Tian Chen in men’s singles in La Chapelle Arena arena Paris on Friday.
India's Lakshya Sen won against China's Chou Tian Chen in men's singles in La Chapelle Arena arena Paris on Friday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Lakshya Sen won against China’s Chou Tian Chen in men’s singles in La Chapelle Arena arena Paris on Friday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

Lakshya Sen became the first Indian male shuttler to qualify for the semifinals of the badminton event at the Olympic Games after a famous win at La Chappele Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 22-year-old beat Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 in the quarters. Lakshya will next play on August 4.

ALSO READ | LAKSHYA VS CHEN MATCH REPORT

He will face second-seed Viktor Axelsen from Denmark, who defeated Kean Yew Loh of Singapore 21-9, 21-17 in the final quarterfinal fixture.

Lakshya’s head-to-head record against Axelsen is not flattering. Axelsen has had the wood over Lakshya, having beaten him six times in seven encounters so far.

