Paris 2024 Olympics: Afghanistan judoka Mohammad Samim Faizad positive for steroid in third doping case

A judoka from Afghanistan tested positive at the Paris Olympics for the anabolic steroid that sprinter Ben Johnson used at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
Mohammad Samim Faizad gave a sample at his opening bout that tested positive for stanozolol, the International Testing Agency said Saturday. It was the third failed drug test at the Paris Games.
He lost his only bout in the men’s 81-kilogram class to Wachid Borchashvili of Austria on Tuesday.
Faizad turns 22 during the Olympics, from which he has been removed. He was the only athlete based in Afghanistan on its team of three men and three women in Paris.
