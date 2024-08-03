MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Afghanistan judoka Mohammad Samim Faizad positive for steroid in third doping case

Mohammad Samim Faizad gave a sample at his opening bout that tested positive for stanozolol, the International Testing Agency said Saturday.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 18:24 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Afghanistan’s Mohammad Samim Faizad after loss against Austria’s Wachid Borchashvili.
Afghanistan’s Mohammad Samim Faizad after loss against Austria’s Wachid Borchashvili. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Afghanistan's Mohammad Samim Faizad after loss against Austria's Wachid Borchashvili. | Photo Credit: AP

A judoka from Afghanistan tested positive at the Paris Olympics for the anabolic steroid that sprinter Ben Johnson used at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Mohammad Samim Faizad gave a sample at his opening bout that tested positive for stanozolol, the International Testing Agency said Saturday. It was the third failed drug test at the Paris Games.

He lost his only bout in the men’s 81-kilogram class to Wachid Borchashvili of Austria on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: No doubt boxers in gender dispute are women, says IOC’s Bach

Faizad turns 22 during the Olympics, from which he has been removed. He was the only athlete based in Afghanistan on its team of three men and three women in Paris.

Related Topics

Judo /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics /

Afghanistan

