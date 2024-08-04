MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Buttler ruled out of The Hundred with calf injury

Buttler, who took a short break after England surrendered its Twenty20 World Cup title in June, was set to lead last year’s runner-up Manchester Originals in the 100-ball competition.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 11:18 IST , BENGALURU - 0 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Jos Buttler.
FILE PHOTO: Jos Buttler. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jos Buttler. | Photo Credit: AP

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will miss The Hundred due to a calf injury, the batsman said.

The 33-year-old, who took a short break after England surrendered its Twenty20 World Cup title in June, was set to lead last year’s runner-up Manchester Originals in the 100-ball competition.

“Gutted to be missing The Hundred this year,” he wrote on Instagram late on Saturday.

“Best of luck to Manchester Originals for the rest of the campaign. Working hard to be 100% fit asap.”

Related Topics

The Hundred /

Jos Buttler /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buttler ruled out of The Hundred with calf injury
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine wins first gold with women’s sabre team event
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Triathlon mixed relay swim training session cancelled over Seine water quality
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Croatia’s Vekic calls silver medal ‘incredible’ after series of mishaps
    Reuters
  5. Haaland hat trick powers Manchester City over Chelsea 4-2; Liverpool beats Man Utd
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Buttler ruled out of The Hundred with calf injury
    Reuters
  2. No Super Over after IND vs SL 1st ODI raises questions on whether match officials followed ICC rules
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. New NCA set for inauguration in Bengaluru, BCCI secretary Shah announces
    PTI
  4. From managing Bumrah to Shami’s comeback: KKR coach Bharat Arun gets candid about India’s future with the ball
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. SL vs IND, 2nd ODI: Looking beyond tied matches, India and Sri Lanka hope for first win
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buttler ruled out of The Hundred with calf injury
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine wins first gold with women’s sabre team event
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Triathlon mixed relay swim training session cancelled over Seine water quality
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Croatia’s Vekic calls silver medal ‘incredible’ after series of mishaps
    Reuters
  5. Haaland hat trick powers Manchester City over Chelsea 4-2; Liverpool beats Man Utd
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment