From managing Bumrah to Shami’s comeback: KKR coach Bharat Arun gets candid about India’s future with the ball

Former India and current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling coach Bharat Arun on Saturday said that Gautam Gambhir is forthright as a coach and expressed confidence that “he will do a great job with the Indian team.”

“What you see is what you get with him. He’s straightforward and tells you what he expects from you. So, I think that’s pretty good communication,” he said on the sidelines of the Pondicherry Premier League (PPL) team Yanam Royals’ jersey launch event here.

He said it is essential to ensure that the Indian fast bowlers receive an optimal workload to stay fit throughout the season. “It (workload management) is a no-brainer. I think it’s something that needs to be really taken care of. Considering the kind of Test matches we’re going to play in the future, managing fast bowlers is going to be very important.”

READ MORE | SL vs IND, 2nd ODI: Looking beyond tied matches, India and Sri Lanka hope for first win

“Too less a load or too much of a load, both are a problem. We’ve got to make sure that they get an optimal load. I only hope that they give the right amount of load and manage them physically as well, for them to stay fit throughout the season,” he added.

Asked how crucial Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management is, given he’s injury-prone, he said, “Everybody knows what Bumrah is (capable of). I think he’s come back stronger after his injuries. It is important that we manage him for the very fact that he is prone to injuries. We should manage him well, so that for the most important events he’s there absolutely fit for you. Because, he’s the number one bowler you can have. How you manage and how you plan (the workload) would make sure that there are fewer injuries than what you would expect.”

Having worked with both Bumrah and Mitchell Starc, he said that a common trait between them is their self-belief. “Two absolutely different styles. But I think if you look at the work ethics and the confidence level that they bring to the table, it’s unbelievable.”

“They have contrasting styles, contrasting techniques, and contrasting strategies, which have made them successful. That shows it’s important that a bowler realises his potential and work on things that works for him. What is very common between them is the belief in their abilities and their backing of that belief,” Arun added.

India’s next crop of bowlers

Speaking about the importance of grooming a pool of emerging fast bowlers, he said, “We have a healthy pool. We always had good fast bowlers. But how we manage them is even more important. Because, if you are going to play five Test matches in Australia, you need at least six bowlers. Maybe, three or four would be playing in a game. But then, to keep them fresh for five Test matches, you need to rotate among six bowlers. So, to have six bowlers, you must work with ten or a dozen bowlers.”

“I think the BCCI has a policy in place. They are calling all fast bowlers to work with the NCA. So, if that is happening, I think it’s fantastic,” the coach said.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mentioning Mayank Yadav, Umran Malik, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan as the bowlers who could be kept around the Test team, he said that getting them mentally, physically, and tactically prepared to step up whenever needed would be a significant challenge.

“Apart from those who are playing for India, you do have a good pool of bowlers who could really come to the party when it matters the most. But how prepared are they? That’s going to be the biggest challenge.

“How prepared they are mentally, physically, and tactically, is the biggest challenge for them. They have the potential, we need to prepare them.”

A possible Shami comeback?

Asked if he would like to see Arshdeep Singh go on A-tours to play multi-day cricket, Arun said, “Of course, yes. He’s got all the things that a bowler needs to be successful. So, I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t be successful in a four-day or five-day format. It’s just about him getting used to it.”

Speaking about Mohammed Shami’s potential India comeback from an ankle injury, he said, “Knowing Shami, he’s a tough candidate. If he’s nice and fully fit, use Shami as much as you can. Also, he’s not going to play for a very long time. So, it’s time that we prepare a very good set of bowlers to take over from the present generation.”

READ MORE | TNPL: Sowbagya on the art of manual score-keeping

As someone who’s credited with having identified Mohammed Siraj’s potential, he spoke about the fast-bowling talents he’s been coming across in his coaching endeavours.

“It’s very wrong to say a coach made a player. A player is always there. I just happened to spot him (Siraj). I was fortunate enough to be working with him.

“For instance, I did a camp for Kerala fast bowlers. I was surprised to see 16 good fast bowlers from one state! Now, I’m working with the Tamil Nadu u-19 team. There are at least four or five fast bowlers who have the potential to do well and come up for the State. There are bowlers all around the country. There are so many kids who play the sport. They are excellent. It’s about identifying them and training them to be the best,” the bowling coach said.