The Indian men’s team beat Australia 3-2 in its final group stage match at the Paris Olympics 2024 to move to the second place in Pool B.

“I think we ticked off all the right boxes today. Starting the way we did and then some brilliant saves by Sreejesh ensured we stayed ahead in the game. It is a special win ahead of the quarterfinals. It gives us a lot of confidence,” the Indian captain said after the match.

Argentina’s subsequent 3-3 draw against Belgium solidified India’s spot. Harmanpreet Singh’s side will face Great Britain in the quarterfinal. Great Britain suffered a 1-2 loss against Germany in the final Pool A encounter to finish third in the group.

Germany, which topped Pool A will take on Argentina while Australia takes on Netherlands and Belgium faces Spain.

All four quarterfinals will take place on August 4.

When was the last time India faced Great Britain at the Olympic Games?

The Indian men’s hockey team ended a 41-year wait to make it to the medal round at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as it clinched a 3-1 win over Great Britain at the Oi Hockey Stadium to advance to the semifinal.

When is India vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 quarterfinal match?

The India vs Great Britain quarterfinal match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held on 4th August, Sunday from 1:30 PM IST at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

Where to watch India vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 quarterfinal match?

The Paris 2024 Olympics hockey quarterfinal match between India vs Great Britain will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema.

