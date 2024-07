Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of hockey events with date, IST timings and venues

The hockey events at Paris Olympics 2024 will be held from July 28 to August 9 at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris.

A 16-member Indian men’s hockey team will compete for the top honours at the upcoming Summer Games. India is placed in Pool B alongside defending champion Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland, needing a top-four finish to advance. India will begin its campaign on July 27 against New Zealand, followed by Argentina (July 29), Ireland (July 30), Belgium (August 1) and Australia (August 2).

The Indian men’s hockey team has a rich Olympic history, having secured an impressive 12 Olympic medals, including eight gold, one silver, and three bronze medals, hence, the Harmanpreet Singh-led team will be aiming to add another medal to the tally.