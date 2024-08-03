Indian sports wrap, August 3: Ramkumar Ramanathan reaches doubles final in Porto Challenger

TENNIS

Porto Challenger: Ramanthan-Paris duo reach doubles final

Ramkumar Ramanathan, in partnership with Joshua Paris of Britain, beat Arjun Kadhe and Arthur Reymond 6-7(2), 6-4, [10-5] in the doubles semifinals of the €148,625 Challenger tennis tournament in Porto, Portugal.

In the $75,000 ITF women’s event in Lexington, USA, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Mananchaya Sawangkaew were beaten 6-4, 6-7(3), [10-3] by Carmen Corley and Ivana Corley in the doubles semifinals.

The results €148,625 Challenger, Porto, Portugal Doubles (semifinals): Joshua Paris (GBR) & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Arjun Kadhe & Arthur Reymond (Fra) 6-7(2), 6-4, [10-5]. $82,000 Challenger, Lexington, USA Doubles (quarterfinals): Trey Hilderbrand & Alex Lawson (USA) bt Hans Verdugo (Mex) & Niki Poonacha 6-4, 6-7(6), [10-8]. $25,000 ITF men, Taipei, Taiwan Singles (semifinals): Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe) bt S Mukund 6-3, 6-1. $25,000 ITF men, Brazzaville, Congo Doubles (semifinals): S.D. Prajwal Dev & Adil Kalyanpur bt Isaac Nortey (Gha) & Karan Singh 6-3, 6-3; Dev Javia & Rishi Reddy bt Rishab Agarwal & Eric Vanshelboiim (Ukr) 6-4, 6-4. $75,000 ITF women, Lexington, USA Doubles (semifinals): Carmen Corley & Ivana Corley (USA) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Tha) 6-4, 6-7(3), [10-3]. $25,000 ITF women, Roehampton, Britain Doubles (semifinals): Gabriela Fick (Aus) & Allice Robbe (Fra) bt Sarah Grey (GBR) & Ankita Raina 6-2, 6-7(8), [11-9]. $25,000 ITF women, Mohammedia, Morocco Doubles (semifinals): Ekaterina Kazionova & Celine Simunyu (Irl) bt Eleni Christofi (Gre) & Zeel Desai 5-7, 6-4, [12-10].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

Hockey India sub-junior men’s and women’s c’ship for Zone A&B in New Delhi

The second edition of Hockey India sub-junior men’s and women’s academy championship for Zone A and B will be held here from Sunday.

While the men’s fixtures will start on Sunday, the women’s games will begin on Monday.

The finals in both categories are scheduled for August 11.

The men’s games will be played at the Dhyan Chand hockey ground, while the women’s matches will be played at the Jhilmil Hockey Centre.

The teams participating in the men’s section are Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Cheema Hockey Academy and Ritu Rani Hockey Academy in Pool A.

Pool B consists of Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy and R K Roy Hockey Academy.

Pool C will have Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Namdhari Sports Academy and Thirumavalavan Hockey Academy, while Pool D will see Har Hockey Academy, Army Boys Sports Company, Republican Sports Club and Ashwini Sports Academy in action.

Women’s teams have been divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Har Hockey Academy, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar), Anantapur Sports Academy and Ritu Rani Hockey Academy.

Pool B includes Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, Citizen Hockey XI, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and R K Roy Hockey Academy.

-PTI