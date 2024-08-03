MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SL vs IND 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads

SL vs IND: Here is how you can watch the second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka set to happen at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday, August 4.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 17:59 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s KL Rahul in action.
India’s KL Rahul in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s KL Rahul in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

India and Sri Lanka played a tie in the first ODI to keep the series level.

SL vs IND 2nd ODI Match Details:

When will SL vs IND 2nd ODI match take place?

The 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and India will take place on Sunday, August 4.

When will SL vs IND 2nd ODI match start?

The 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and India will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for SL vs IND 2nd ODI match?

The toss for the 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and India will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will SL vs IND 2nd ODI match take place?

The 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and India will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.  

How to watch SL vs IND 2nd ODI match live on TV in India?

The 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and India will be telecast on the  Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming through the  Sony Liv app and website.

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Eshan Malinga

Related Topics

India /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: France coach Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl
    Reuters
  2. SL vs IND 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 8: Deepika Kumari loses in archery quarterfinals; Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 3: Manu Bhaker 4th in women’s 25m pistol, misses out on medal by a whisker
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archery, Paris Olympics 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Deepika loses to South Korea’s Nam Suhyeon 4-6 in quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SL vs IND 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs IND, 1st ODI: Indian batters will be given ample opportunities to bowl, says bowling coach Bahutule
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. IND vs SL, 1st ODI: India fumbles chase as Sri Lankan bowlers force a tie
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Why are Indian players wearing black armbands during IND vs SL ODI match in Colombo?
    Team Sportstar
  5. TNPL: Sowbagya on the art of manual score-keeping
    Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: France coach Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl
    Reuters
  2. SL vs IND 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 8: Deepika Kumari loses in archery quarterfinals; Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 3: Manu Bhaker 4th in women’s 25m pistol, misses out on medal by a whisker
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archery, Paris Olympics 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Deepika loses to South Korea’s Nam Suhyeon 4-6 in quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment