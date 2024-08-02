IND vs SL, 1st ODI: India fumbles chase as Sri Lankan bowlers force a tie

If Sri Lanka squandered games from winning positions in the three-match T20 series, on Friday, it was India’s turn to make a mess of a relatively simple chase as the two sides played out a sensational tied encounter in the first one-day international at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Chasing 231, the visitors needed just five runs off the last three overs with two wickets in hand. And when Shivam Dube (25) punched Charith Asalanka (three for 30) to the cover boundary off the third ball of the 48th, the game seemed done and dusted. But the Lankan skipper did not throw in the towel and managed to trap Dube and Arshdeep Singh leg-before off consecutive deliveries to salvage pride for his team.

On a tricky pitch that offered considerable assistance to the spinners, the Men in Blue got off to a flyer but lost their way during the middle as the Sri Lankan spinners kept their side in the hunt, picking wickets at regular intervals.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (58, 47b, 7x4, 3x6) set the tone for the chase when he belted out some of his classics - effortless pulls, flicks and cuts - and sent the Sri Lankan pacers on a leather hunt in the PowerPlay. He did not hold back against the spinners either, cutting Dunith Wellalage for two boundaries and sweeping off-spinner Akila Dananjaya for a four and six over square-leg to bring up his half-century in style off just 33 balls.

However, left-arm spinner Wellalage (two for 39) gave his side an opening when he removed openers Shubman Gill and Rohit in successive overs. From 75 for no loss, India slumped to 87 for three when Dananjaya had Washington Sundar leg-before.

AS IT HAPPENED | Sri Lanka vs India highlights, 1st ODI

Wanindu Hasaranga (three for 58) then got the big scalp of Virat Kohli, trapped plumb in front, trying to play off the back foot. In the next over, Asitha castled Shreyas to leave India, tottering at 132 for five.

K.L. Rahul (31) and Axar Patel (33) stitched a 57-run partnership for the sixth wicket to get the innings back on track. Just when things looked in control, Hasaranga removed Rahul when he skied to short midwicket, trying to sweep, while Asalanka had Axar caught behind. Dube almost saw India home, hitting two sixes, but failed to finish the job.

Earlier, half-centuries from opener Pathum Nissanka (56) and later Wellalage (67 n.o) helped the hosts post 230 for eight after opting to bat. Nissanka, who topped the run charts in the T20 series, carried his good form and looked positive in his approach. The 26-year-old played eye-catching shots off the front and back foot against the quicks, peppered with punches and drives.

As was the case during the T20Is, Nissanka lacked support from the middle order once the spinners came on and the home team looked in trouble at 101 for five. Fortunately for Sri Lanka, Wellalage rose to the occasion and played a composed knock, stitching three vital partnerships with the lower order to help his side reach a fighting total. It was not enough to win, but it helped avoid an 11th straight defeat to India across formats.