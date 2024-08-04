VIDEO: Can’t wait to embrace Manu on her return, says mother Sumedha Bhaker

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker’s mother Sumedha Bhaker is proud of her daughter’s feat as she bagged unprecedented two Olympic medals at the Paris Olympics and said she can’t wait to hug her on her return.

Her mother added that she would fulfill every demand of Manu’s and welcome her in a grand manner.

22-year-old Bhaker finished fourth in the women’s 25m pistol shooting event and capped a magnificent campaign in the ongoing Olympic Games with an unprecedented two medals here on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Bhaker shot 28 in the eight-women final to miss out on completing a hat-trick of medals in a single edition of the Games. She lost to Hungarian bronze medallist Veronika Major in the shoot-off.

Before Bhaker, no Indian athlete has claimed more than one medal at the same Olympics.