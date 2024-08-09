WFI President Sanjay Singh said he was shocked to learn about the retirement of wrestler Vinesh Phogat which she announced on her X account and urged her to reconsider the decision made in haste.
“I got to know about her (Vinesh Phogat) retirement through social media and I am also shocked to learn she decided to retire on her own so I would urge her on behalf of the Wrestling Federation of India to not make decisions in a sad state of mind and make a rational decision once she has recovered the debacle mentally,” Sanjay told PTI.
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced retirement after her heartbreaking disqualification from the Olympics, saying she doesn’t have the strength to continue.
The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday, posted on X to announce her decision.
