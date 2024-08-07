MagazineBuy Print

Have appealed to UWW to reverse decision on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification, says WFI chief Sanjay Singh

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women’s 50kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 17:07 IST - 2 MINS READ

PTI

Wrestling Federation of India chief Sanjay Singh said he has had conversations with wrestling apex body United World Wrestling to reverse their decision on grappler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification after the Indian was found “overweight”.

I received a call in the morning and I was told that Vinesh Phogat was overweight by 100 grams. I requested the officials to give (Vinesh) some time and some relaxation, but it was denied. The entire country was expecting a gold medal but she was disqualified due to her weight. I hope God will give her strength, and the entire nation is with her,” says Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification.

“I have held a conversation with IOA (Indian Olympic Association) and UWW (United World Wrestling) and asked them for some relaxation. I don’t think Vinesh is at fault here. She was performing wonderfully, and the entire responsibility here is of her coach and the supporting staff. A probe should be done on how her weight increased. I urge the central government to take strict action against them (the coach and the supporting staff),” Singh told PTI in an exclusive interview in Paris on Wednesday.

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women’s 50kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.

The shattered 29-year-old had to be taken to the polyclinic inside the Games village due to severe dehydration earlier in the day.

Paris Olympics

Paris 2024

Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris Games

Vinesh Phoghat

Sanjay Singh

