VIDEO: Feeling proud to sign off as Olympic medallist, says PR Sreejesh

Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said that he is happy to sign off as an Olympic medallist in his final appearance in Indian colours after his brave saves for the side helped the team claim bronze against Spain at the Paris Olympics on Thursday

India hockey forward said that the key behind the team’s successful outing at the Paris Olympics which concluded with a bronze medal was the belief and the trust in one another.

The Indian men’s hockey team clinched its second successive bronze medal in the Olympic Games after beating Spain 2-1 in the third-position playoff match on Thursday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (30th, 33rd minute) scored a brace for India, while Spain’s only goal was scored by captain Marc Miralles in the 18th minute from a penalty stroke.

The medal is fitting farewell for veteran India custodian PR Sreejesh, nicknamed ‘The Great Indian Wall of Indian hockey’, who drew curtains on his illustrious 18-year-old career with this match.

He will be bowing out as the best-ever goalkeeper India has produced.