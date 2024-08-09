Pained by cousin Vinesh Phogat’s decision to retire, former wrestler Babita Phogat said that the grappler must recall her decision to retire and regroup herself to fulfil the Olympic dream of the Phogat family.

“She (Vinesh Phogat) was disqualified because she was overweight by 100 grams. The entire world knows this happened because of the rules. In 2012, even I was not able to play the Asian Championship because I was overweight by 200 grams. The entire country is upset with her decision to retire. We, however, hope that she will reconsider her decision and work hard to win a Gold medal in 2028 (Olympics) and fulfil my father Mahavir Phogat and our family’s Olympic dream,” Babita told PTI.

Her long-cherished Olympic dream shattered by a cruel twist of fate, Vinesh Phogat on Thursday bid adieu to her international wrestling career, saying she doesn’t have the strength to continue anymore.

The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout in the olympics on Wednesday, announced her decision on social media, seeking forgiveness from everyone who supported her.