Paris 2024 Olympics: Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz to win men’s singles gold

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic produced a stunning display to beat Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(3), 7-6(2) and win gold in the Paris 2023 Olympics tennis men’s singles final at Roland Garros on Sunday.

The 37-year-old triumphed in a fierce battle on Court Philippe Chatrier to claim his first Olympic title.

The two players had met each other three weeks ago at the Wimbledon 2024 final, where the Alacaraz beat Djokovic in straight sets. However, at the French capital, the two players were neck and neck, with Djokovic saving five break points late in the first set to take it into a tiebreak.

The Serbian sealed the first set, after winning four points on the trot.

In the second set, Djokovic kicked into another gear, steadily winning his serve games before storming ahead in the tiebreak, ending with a powerful forehand winner down the line.

Djokovic roared to the sky and after shaking hands with Alcaraz he fell to his knees in the centre of the court before climbing into the crowd to be swamped by his family and team.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz, who was denied the Olympic title to go with this year’s French Open and Wimbledon crowns, was in tears at the end.

With the gold medal, Djokovic becomes the fifth player after Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams to complete the Career Golden Slam (All four Slams + Olympic Singles Gold).

He is also the oldest man to win the singles gold since tennis returned to the Olympics in 1988.

(With inputs from REUTERS)