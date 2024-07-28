Manu Bhaker after winning Olympic shooting bronze: India deserves many more medals

Manu Bhaker said it felt “surreal” after landing India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics - a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol. “India deserves many more medals. As many as possible. It takes a lot of effort,” Bhaker said after becoming India’s first female Olympic medalist in shooting. She shot a total of 221.7 to secure a podium finish. She finished in third place, just 0.1 points behind the eventual silver medallist Oh Yejin of South Korea, while fellow Korean Kim Yeji secured the gold.

“In the last shot, I was fighting with all the energy I had. Maybe I can get better in the next (event). I was doing what I was supposed to do. After Tokyo, I was very disappointed. It took me a long time to get over that,” Bhaker said.

This was Manu’s redemption after a pistol malfunction in the qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 had led to a premature exit.

“We have worked hard. We have to leave the rest to destiny and God. We will do as much as we can.

“Thank you so much for sticking by me (to all the friends, relatives and well-wishers!). It is for them that I am standing here strong. Every single time I am putting so much effort and you all made my life so easy. I would like to thank my sponsors OGQ and my coaches.”

Bhaker will next be seen in the Mixed Team 10m air pistol and 25m sports pistol.