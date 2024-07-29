MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Yang and Lian win men’s synchronised 10m platform in diving

They exhibited refined skills in their last dive and the most difficult routine in their programme – the forward four and a half somersault with a near-perfect entry, which landed the event’s highest score on Monday – 103.23 points.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 16:30 IST , PARIS

Reuters
China’s Lian Junjie and Yang Hao celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men’s synchronised 10m springboard diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
China’s Lian Junjie and Yang Hao celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men’s synchronised 10m springboard diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

China’s Lian Junjie and Yang Hao celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men’s synchronised 10m springboard diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

China’s Yang Hao and Lian Junjie won the gold medal in the men’s synchronised 10 metre platform event on Monday to keep China’s goal of taking all eight diving golds on offer alive.

The pair led from the first round and finished on 490.35 points.

Tom Daley and Noah Williams of Britain took silver with 463.44 points, followed by Canada’s Ryan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray who won bronze.

Yang Hao, 26, and 23-year-old Lian Junjie have dominated the world championships in the last three years in the event but it was their first time to stand on top of the Olympic podium.

READ MORE | Arjun Babuta finishes fourth in Men’s 10m Air Rifle at Paris Olympics

The Chinese pair, the 7th to start, kicked off its routines with a forward dive in pike position and immediately established its lead.

They exhibited refined skills in their last dive and the most difficult routine in their programme – the forward four and a half somersault with a near-perfect entry, which landed the event’s highest score on Monday – 103.23 points.

Daley fell short of upsetting China’s dream team but he and partner Williams received roaring cheers and applause from the audience, as they witnessed what might just have been the 30-year-old five-time Olympian’s last Olympic performance. Daley has not said what he plans to do after Paris.

Canada’s Wiens and Zsombor-Murray walked away the pool with a big smile as they claimed their first medal in an Olympic diving event.

Paris 2024 Olympics

diving

