Paris 2024 Olympics: Why was Satwik-Chirag’s men’s doubles group stage match cancelled today?

Satwik and Chirag continued at the top of the standings having beaten France’s Lucas Korvee and Ronan Labar in their first match.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 10:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty during the men’s doubles group stage badminton match against France’s Corvee Lucas and Labar Ronan.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty during the men’s doubles group stage badminton match against France’s Corvee Lucas and Labar Ronan. | Photo Credit: PTI
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty during the men's doubles group stage badminton match against France's Corvee Lucas and Labar Ronan. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s badminton men’s doubles Group C match at Paris Olympics on Monday featuring Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty was cancelled after their opponents withdrew.

The German pairing of Markus Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel were forced to pull out of the competition after a knee injury to the former. The team pulling out meant Group C was reduced to three teams.

Satwik and Chirag continued at the top of the standings having beaten France’s Lucas Korvee and Ronan Labar in their first match. They will face Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

The top two from the group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the tournament, a player from Lakshya Sen’s group in men’s singles had withdrawn too.

