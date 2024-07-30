Paris Olympics Day 3 Top Moments in Pictures: Sheng Lihao wins gold in men’s 10m air rifle, Great Britain defends title in Eventing Team

Ban Hyojin, the 16-year-old shooting sensation from the Republic of Korea, clinched the gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle shooting event
Lian Junjie and Yang Hao of China, who won the men’s 10m synchronised platform at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 World Championships, claimed gold on their Olympic debut
Reigning champion Great Britain defended its gold in the Eventing Team Jumping Final
Sheng Lihao of China won a second gold medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, with victory in the men’s shooting 10m air rifle event
Tom Pidcock overcame a tire puncture to retain his Olympic title in a thrilling men’s cycling mountain bike cross country race in a time of 1:26:22
Michael Jung of Germany became the first rider to win the eventing individual competition three times. He claimed gold with a score of 21.80
Turkey pipped China to claim bronze in Men’s Team Archery
Yuto Horigome clinched gold in the men’s street final at Paris 2024 to become back-to-back Olympic champion
South Korea won the gold medal in men’s team archery, beating the host nation, France, 5-1
Nicolas Gestin laid down two stunning runs in the semi-final and final, and claim gold for France in stunning fashion in the men’s single canoe slalom
