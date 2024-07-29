Paris Olympics 2024, Day 3 India Highlights: From Babuta’s heartbreak to archery exit, disappointing day for nation

Arjun Babuta narrowly missed out on a medal in the 10m air rifle men’s final, finishing fourth on 208.4 points
Lakshya Sen had a good day, overcoming Belgium’s Julian Carraggi 21-19, 21-14
Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa fell to a second defeat against Japan’s Chiharu Shida and Nami Matsuyama 21-11, 21-12
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s match against Mark Lamsfuß and Marvin Seidel of Germany was cancelled. They have now qualified for the quarterfinal
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh made it to the bronze medal match of the 10m air pistol mixed team event by finishing third in the qualifiers with a score of 580 points. They will face South Korea for the bronze
Ramita Jindal finished seventh in the women’s 10m air rifle final with a score of 145.3 points
Prithvi Tondaiman currently ranks 30th with a score of 68 points in the men’s trap qualification. The qualifiers will continue tomorrow
The Indian men’s hockey team snatched a late 1-1 draw against Argentina courtesy of a late goal from Harmanpreet Singh
India’s men archery team suffered a 6-2 defeat to Turkiye in the quarter-finals of archery. Turkiye ended with a bronze medal
Manika Batra beat Preethika Pavade 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 and progressed to R16 of women’s singles table tennis