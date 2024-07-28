Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles competes despite calf discomfort

Simone Biles secured a position at the gymnastics finals next week by competing in the qualifying round, scoring a total of 59.566
Biles managed to do so despite having to briefly leave the floor with calf discomfort in her left leg
Biles performed strongly during her opening beam routine, but then briefly left the floor with team doctor Marcia Faustin after complaining of calf discomfort
After returning, she spent a few minutes watching her teammates before returning to the floor to undertake her routine - the hardest in the world
Biles was watched by a star-studded crowd featuring faces like Snoop Dogg, Anna Wintour, Tom Cruise, Jessica Chastain, and Ariana Grande
Biles and teammates wore blue-gray uniforms with nearly 3,000 sequins sewn into the top