India at Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker secures India’s first medal

Manu Bhaker secured India’s first medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event

Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Bhaker secured the bronze medal with a total score of 221.7, finishing third behind South Korea’s Oh Ye Jin (gold) and Kim Yeji (silver).

Bhaker was unfortunate to miss out on the gold medal eliminator by a slim margin of 0.1 points

She had qualified for the final by finishing third in the qualifying round held on Saturday

Bhaker is now India’s first female Olympic medallist in shooting and the first in shooting for 12 years

