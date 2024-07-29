Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2: Top India performers, Manu Bhaker’s medal high

Manu Bhaker was the star of the day, taking home a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event
Ramita Jindal finished fifth in the women’s 10m air rifle final with a score of 631.5 to qualify for the final
Elavenil Valarivan narrowly missed out on the finals in the same event, finishing tenth with a score of 630.7 and falling short by 0.6 points
PV Sindhu got off to a winning start by beating Maldives’ Fathimath Nabaaha 21-9 21-6
HS Prannoy won his first match against Germany’s Fabian Roth 21-18 21-12
Balraj Panwar secured qualification to the quarterfinals of the men’s single sculls through repechage
Sreeja Akula started with a 4-0 win against Christina Kallberg of Sweden
Manika Batra overcame Great Britain’s Anna Hursey 4-1 to advance to the Round of 32, where she will face France’s Prithika Pavade
A. Sharath Kamal bowed out after suffering a 4-2 defeat to Slovenia’s Deni Kozul
Arjun Babuta scored 630.1, placing seventh, and managed to qualify for the men’s 10m air rifle final
Sandeep Singh bowed out in the men’s 10m air rifle qualification, placing 12th with a score of 629.3
Nikhat Zareen qualified for the Round of 16 in women’s 50kg boxing by beating Germany’s Maxi Karina Kloetzer. She will face China’s top-seeded Wu Yu in the next round
Sumit Nagal went out in three sets against France’s Corentin Moutet, losing 6-2 2-6 7-5
The Indian women’s archery team were knocked out after suffering a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Netherlands