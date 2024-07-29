PV Sindhu kicked off the day’s proceedings with a dominant 21-9, 21-6 win against Fathimath Nabaaha of Maldivia
India’s moment of the day came when Manu Bhaker managed to clinch the bronze medal in 10m air pistol
Manu buried the ghosts of her past and finished third with a score of 221.7
Oh Ye Jin of South Korea clinched gold with 243.2 points while her compatriot Kim Yeji finished second with 241.3
Meanwhile, Ramita Jindal finished the qualification round of women’s 10m air rifle in fifth place with a score of 631.5 and will be in the final
Diyora Keldiyorova created history as she became the first athlete from Uzbekistan to win gold
Yoshizawa Coco, a 14-year-old from Japan, took home the gold in women’s street skateboarding with a score of 272.75
Republic of Korea were able to capture its tenth consecutive gold medal in women’s archery team event, beating China 5-4
Jessica Fox of Australia clinched gold in K1 canoe slalom while Poland’s Klaudia Zwolinska and Britain’s Kimberley Woods won silver and bronze respectively
Harmeet Desai of India suffered a second round exit in men’s singles Table Tennis as he lost to French teenager Felix Leburn
Australia managed to score a late goal, as Michelle Heyman scored in the 9oth minute, to edge out Zambia 6-5 in women’s football group B game
France’s Leon Marchand blew by his competition in the men’s 400m Individual Medley final with a time of 4:02.95 to clinch gold
Home favourite Pauline Ferrand-Prevot dominated the women’s mountain bike cross-country race to claim a memorable gold, clocking 1:26:02
Guatemalan badminton player Kevin Cordon withdrew from the tournament, making Lakshya Sen’s win against him null and void
Britain’s Andy Murray and his partner Dan Evans progressed to the next round of men’s tennis doubles with win over Japan’s Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori
Simone Biles overcame an injury scare and has an opportunity to clinch multiple medals in gymnastics
While we wait for the Nadal vs Djokovic clash on day 3, you can check out everything that happened on Day 2 by clicking the link below