Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika Batra wins Round of 32 encounter against France’s Prithika Pavade

Indian paddler Manika Batra sealed qualification to the Round of 16 of the Table Tennis women’s singles event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday with a 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 win over France’s 12th-seeded Prithika Pavade.

With the win, the Indian 18th seed became the first athlete from her country to seal progress to the round of 16 in the Olympic Games in table tennis.

After a close first game, Manika led comfortable in the rest of the games, before conceding a flurry of points at the end, but the 29-year-old managed to pull through and seal the win.

More to follow...