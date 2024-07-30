MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024 Diary: Manu Bhaker autographs shooting legend Kimberley Rhode’s cap after winning historic bronze medal

The most decorated women’s shotgun shooter of all time was out and about in Chateauroux, collecting signatures of every Olympic medal winner on her hat.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 00:04 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Jonathan Selvaraj
Six-time Olympic shotgun medallist and three-time champion Kimberly Rhode of the USA. 
Six-time Olympic shotgun medallist and three-time champion Kimberly Rhode of the USA.  | Photo Credit: JONATHAN SELVARAJ/SPORTSTAR
infoIcon

Six-time Olympic shotgun medallist and three-time champion Kimberly Rhode of the USA.  | Photo Credit: JONATHAN SELVARAJ/SPORTSTAR

Even though it’s a long way away from the competition in Paris, the shooting competition in Chateauroux gets plenty of spectators.

In contrast to venues in Paris, access is a lot more relaxed, meaning fans can scoop plenty of sports memorabilia. One ‘fan’ was going around the range getting medal winners to autograph a white ‘Paris 2024’ cap.

A closer look, though, made it clear this wasn’t just about any shooter but six-time Olympic shotgun medallist and three-time champion Kimberly Rhode of the USA.

The most decorated women’s shotgun shooter of all time was out and about in Chateauroux, collecting signatures of every Olympic medal winner on her hat that she plans to auction off to raise money for charity for childrens’ issues in the USA.

As a legend of shooting, it is fairly easy for Rhode to get all the signatures she wants and she’s particularly happy to get an autograph of Manu Bhaker.

“The goal is to get all the medal winners autographs but I’m happy to get Manu’s. I saw her shooting yesterday and I think it’s great that she’s become the first Indian woman to medal at the Olympics. It’s great for Indian shooting. I’m really proud of her and I hope she does even better,” Rhode told Sportstar.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
