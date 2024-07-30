Even though it’s a long way away from the competition in Paris, the shooting competition in Chateauroux gets plenty of spectators.
In contrast to venues in Paris, access is a lot more relaxed, meaning fans can scoop plenty of sports memorabilia. One ‘fan’ was going around the range getting medal winners to autograph a white ‘Paris 2024’ cap.
A closer look, though, made it clear this wasn’t just about any shooter but six-time Olympic shotgun medallist and three-time champion Kimberly Rhode of the USA.
The most decorated women’s shotgun shooter of all time was out and about in Chateauroux, collecting signatures of every Olympic medal winner on her hat that she plans to auction off to raise money for charity for childrens’ issues in the USA.
As a legend of shooting, it is fairly easy for Rhode to get all the signatures she wants and she’s particularly happy to get an autograph of Manu Bhaker.
“The goal is to get all the medal winners autographs but I’m happy to get Manu’s. I saw her shooting yesterday and I think it’s great that she’s become the first Indian woman to medal at the Olympics. It’s great for Indian shooting. I’m really proud of her and I hope she does even better,” Rhode told Sportstar.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024 Diary: Manu Bhaker autographs shooting legend Kimberley Rhode’s cap after winning historic bronze medal
- Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Arjun Babuta flirts with history before agonising fourth-place finish in 10m Air Rifle final
- Paris Olympics 2024, Day 3 India Highlights: From Babuta’s heartbreak to archery exit, disappointing day for nation
- Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 28; Manu Bhaker clinches India’s first medal; Nikhat Zareen wins boxing bout
- Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 Live Score Updates July 29: Alcaraz in Tennis singles action; Manika Batra in TT action at 12:30 am
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE